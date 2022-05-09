Respect the rage but follow the Constitution

I agree with a respectable colleague, Musharraf Zaidi, who recently wrote an opinion article suggesting that one should not dismiss the rage of PTI supporters who have taken to the streets and in the cyberspace and are agitating against the dismissal of the PTI government.

Why do I endorse the view advising respecting the rage? Firstly, because while 57% support the dismissal of the previous government (as per a Gallup Pakistan survey conducted immediately after the vote of no-confidence and reported in national and international media), a sizable minority of 43% is unhappy about the change. In other words , although it’s a minority which is unhappy , the minority is very sizeable and, in many ways, shows a deeply divided country.

Secondly, and more importantly, because the core of the angry minority comprises young educated, internet empowered males living in the relatively prosperous regions of Pakistan. They should not be dismissed simply because they are outnumbered by a more numerous segments of the not so young females, many of them housewives, low on formal education excluded from the internet empowered cyberspace and residing in the less prosperous regions of Pakistan. A democracy can only function if all segments of society , majority or minority are respectful to each other. I would be the first to admit that all statistical profiling, including the above is politically incorrect. Profiling of the real men and women on the ground, indeed one should not be stretched except for analytical purposes beyond a certain limit. And yet recognition of the opposing views of these two groups of survey respondents is noteworthy and should not be easily dismissed. Let us call them Voter Group A and Voter Group B . A majority in the Group A is angry about the change of government and majority in Group B is happy about it.

The question is why does the Group A display an unusually high level of anger? What is it deprived of that makes it angrier than Voter Group B , which is otherwise less privileged on all establishes socio economic indicators ? In fact, this puzzling situation is the upside down of the political rage in the Pakistan of late 1960’s and 1970’s, when the less privileged social and economic classes rallied against the better off. The rage of the under-privileged majority had then brought the Pakistan People’s Party of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto into power.

To lend some numbers to our discussion, recent Gallup Pakistan polls mentioned earlier, show that 60% or more of the under 30 young men, college entrants or college graduates, educated up to or beyond the higher secondary school (FA), using of internet and living in the above average income regions of the country, Group A voters are angry about the change of PTI government. As opposed to this more than 60% of the 31-to-50-year aged women, lowly educated, with no access to the internet and living in the less privileged regions and neighborhoods of the country are happy about the change of PTI government. Statistically speaking Voter Group, A constitutes 3% of national adult population while Voter Group B constitutes 15%

The angry profile is smaller in number but its reconciliation with the more numerous ‘Not Angry’ majority is crucial for the smooth functioning of the state.One might ask, what is the privileged type a voter deprived of? What stokes their rage? Why are there more men than women in the angry group? Why are the more educated internet empowered economically empowered upward mobile persons angrier than those with fewer socio-economic privileges? I can only speculate for there are yet no hard data. But I feel we need serious soul searching and calm debate on the subject.

The source of the rage of Type A voters, in my hypothesis, lies in the absence of the ‘opportunities for personal political empowerment’. Currently in a country in which there are well over one hundred million (100,000,000) adults eligible to vote and contest for political leadership, there are just over one thousand (1,000) slots for those aspiring for political power. These include around 300 slots in the National Assembly, twice as many in the four provincial assemblies and a hundred odd ones in the senate. Local governments are largely absent and disempowered, there are no city governments and few other opportunities for converting educational and economic mobility into political empowerment. The four years of PTI government showed no spark for changing this landscape but do we find any passion concern demonstrated competence for it among the old guards on the other side, I doubt it. There is no serious concern for creating massive increase in the spaces of political authority to be entrusted to civilian political leaderships. The current one thousand slots need to be multiplied by at least one hundred. Even a hundred thousand strong elected political class would be rather small for the over one hundred million adult men and women of this country who are eligible and many among them raged to become elected political leaders. The glass-ceiling to political leadership is more frustrating for the young, educated internet empowered, economically upward mobile men than for the ‘not so angry’ profile caricatured by me earlier in this paper.

The angry profile is a minority, but its rage cannot be ignored and must be taken seriously . It is only then that my personal commitment to the rule of law and the constitution would realistically reach agreeable ears. Personally, and despite being in the profession of public opinion, I believe that while we should ‘respect’ the rage, we should not ‘submit to’ any rage, nor to the rage of majority opinions baring one exception which is to choose political leadership and that too because Constitution requires it to be so. No good government or wholesome public welfare can emerge except by submitting to rule of law as agreed upon in the Constitution of a Polity. Meanwhile we should focus on enlarging the space for the political empowerment of over one hundred million adults of Pakistan. Redress and remove the glass ceiling on the opportunities for positions of political leadership.

The writer is PhD from MIT, Professor of Political Science and International Relations , President of Gilani Research Foundation and founder of Gallup & Gilani Pakistan