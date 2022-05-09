JUIF concerned at provocative statements by PTI leaders

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday expressed concern over the desecration of Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) and provocative statements by former ministers.

The party, at a meeting of the consultative body, also announced to hold a big conference for upholding the sanctity of the holy mosque on May 21 in the provincial metropolis. The provincial president of the party, Maulana Ataur Rahman, presided over the meeting.

The meeting formed different committees for making arrangements for the conference. According to Abdul Jalil Jan, provincial information secretary of JUIF, the meeting expressed serious concern over the alleged attacks on mosques and seminaries by the activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after their ouster from the corridors of power in a democratic manner. The meeting also condemned the provocative statements by former federal minister Pervez Khattak and others.

The meeting appealed to the people of Pakistan to stay away from taking law into their own hands while dealing with the situation created by the PTI. The meeting decided that prominent religious and political leaders, including JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will address the conference.