Kohli falls for third golden duck in IPL

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli on Sunday fell for his third golden duck this IPL season to extend the Indian superstar’s grave batting slump.

Opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, Kohli flicked the ball straight to short midwicket off left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

It was Kohli’s third dismissal in the current IPL on the first ball, including two in successive matches last month.

The 33-year-old star batsman and former India captain has scored just 216 runs in 12 matches with just one half-century.

Kohli has now failed to score a century in more than 100 matches in all formats.