American coach reaches Pakistan to train baseball team

LAHORE: Renowned American baseball coach Randall Arms has reached Pakistan to help the baseball team prepare for the upcoming Asian Games.

Arms, who signed a month-long contract with the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), will train the players ahead of Asian Games at a camp in Gujranwala.

The president of PFB and the captain of the national baseball team Umair Bhatti welcomed the American coach on his arrival in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that Pakistan is one of the 12 teams competing in the Asian Games in baseball. The tournament is scheduled in China in September.