PBF expresses concern over lack of govt support

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) General Council on Sunday expressed serious concerns over lack of state support for boxing despite it being a medal-winning sport and a discipline in which the nation has a glorious legacy.

The council discussed in depth the registration mechanism of pugilists and officials of boxing as well as procedures adopted to certify clubs at basic tiers. The council considered various options to streamline affairs of boxers.

“The council approved the activity report of the federation and in particular lauded the befitting conduct of the National Boxing Championship in collaboration with DHA Lahore. The Council authorised President PBF to enter into more ventures with DHA Lahore for organisation of boxing events commending the support rendered by them. The council congratulated Zohaib Rasheed for securing a bronze medal at the ASBC Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan,” the press release said.

The council approved future programmes of PBF at national and international levels. The council decided that holding of competitions allocated to member units of PBF is mandatory, non-compliance of which will deprive the concerned unit of certain rights including the right to vote. This is decided to ensure the continuity of various levels of competitions at national, provincial and regional levels,” the statement added.

The council approved the annual audit report for 2020-2021.

“The council reviewed its previous decisions, considering activities of a few individuals who after losing elections of PBF or Provincial Boxing Associations attempted to create parallel bodies. The Council, after threadbare discussion, banned such individuals from participating in any activity of PBF or its affiliates. The Council further recommended strict disciplinary measures by PBF affiliates against their employees failing which PBF will not only dismember the affiliate but also recommend similar action by POA. The council reiterated to expedite professional boxing endeavours stuck due to Covid 19,” it said.