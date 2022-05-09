Women’s training camp for SL series begins today

KARACHI: The national women’s team’s training camp for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka begins on Monday (today) here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium, Karachi. The camp will continue until May 18.

During the camp, the 26 participants will engage in three 50-overs (May 11, 14 and 17) and two T20 practice matches (May 12 and 15).

On the remaining days of the camp, the participants will prepare for the series with extensive practice through nets and fielding sessions. May 13 and 16 will be rest days.

Players list: Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umme Hani, Waheeda Akhtar and Yusra Amir. Officials: David Hemp (head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Waqar Orakzai (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (strength and conditioning coach), Rifat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist), Dr Muhammad Khurram (Doctor), Zubair Ahmed (Analyst).

Series schedule:

19 May – Sri Lanka arrival

in Karachi

21-23 May – Training

24 May – First T20I

26 May – Second T20I

28 May – Third T20I

1 Jun – First ODI

3 Jun – Second ODI

5 Jun – Third ODI