Usman qualifies for Asian Games -- third time on the trot

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Melbourne-based premier equestrian Usman Khan returned to international circuit in a grand way on Sunday when he finished 12th at the FEI CIC 2 Star long format in Paris to qualify for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

This is the third time on the trot that Usman has made it to the continental quadrennial showpiece which the other day was postponed by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) due to Covid issues in China.

Usman was 11th at the end of dressage and 21st at close of cross country and on Sunday overall finished 12th at the end of showjumping to place Pakistan in the Asian Games.

Usman, who also qualified for the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games, set a new national record in dressage.

Usman, who missed the 2020 Olympics after getting critically injured during qualifiers, spent 150 days in rehab.

“Pakistan was placed 11th after dressage in a massive European field. We had kept a low profile in lead up, so there was no pressure,” Usman told ‘The News’ in a message. "We achieved a national record score in the dressage phase. We went clear cross country with six time penalties and one rail in showjumping. If we hadn't incurred time penalties we would have been at the podium. That tells you Pakistan has a medal chance InshaAllah. I arrived in Orleans, FRA only ten days before the event (Haras De Jardy).

“I unfortunately missed the Olympics spot last year due to a serious accident in which my horse also died but look God’s miracle that I have come here very close to the 2024 Paris Olympics venue and did a fine job to put Pakistan in the Asian Games.

It was the most competitive event and I had come following a massive rehab because of that nasty fall but God Almighty helped me a lot,” said Usman, who also qualified for the Olympics twice in the past. “I am doing what I can for Pakistan through my own resources. There is no support from Pakistan’s government. You know I deserved an IOC scholarship for the 2024 Paris Olympics but I don’t know why my name is absent from that list. Everyone knows in Pakistan about my achievements and my class as an equestrian but it gives me pain that I have been denied such opportunities,” Usman said.

“From early next year Olympic Qualifiers will also begin and I need a couple of back-up horses. I will need Pakistan’s government support. I have a great chance to not only qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics but to also win a medal there. I hope Pakistan’s government will back me,” Usman said.

Usman said that he has been in France since February, doing an online job and continuing training at the same time.

He created history to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2019 through his partner Azad Kashmir but the horse died in 2020. He managed Kasheer following some great efforts without any state help, rekindled Pakistan’s Tokyo Olympic hopes but at the crucial stage the accident happened early last year in Australia in which Usman sustained serious injuries. His horse Kasheer died on the spot just before the finish line.