Monday May 09, 2022
Islamabad

Lok Virsa opens museums after Eid

By APP
May 09, 2022

Islamabad : Two Museums administered by Lok Virsa including Pakistan National Heritage Museum and Pakistan National Monument Museum have opened after Eidul Fitr.

According to Lok Virsa, the museums have reopened with routine summer timings 10 a.m.to 8 p.m., said a news release issued here.

