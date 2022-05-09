Residents in twin cities launch chicken boycott campaign

Islamabad : The residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have started ‘Stop Eating Chicken’ campaign due to the hike in prices of chicken that touched the Rs550 per kilogram mark here on Sunday.

The residents of the twin cities have appealed to people through different social media platforms asking them to stop eating chicken only for a week. If people did not do so, chicken prices would further increase in the coming days.

The chicken business tycoons are looting the public with both hands and increasing the prices day-to-day under the cover of different kinds of lame excuses.

On the other hand, poultry sector people say that the massive price hike was because of the short supply of birds from the farms that are hit by ‘Rani Khet’ disease, causing a huge loss of birds at the farms. Secondly, the government is continuously increasing the prices of chicken feed therefore prices soaring.

In 2018, one kilogram of chicken meat was easily available at the rate of Rs150 to Rs180. In 2019 chicken prices increased up to Rs350. In 2020, and 2021 the prices of chicken continuously rose and remained between Rs360 to Rs400.

In 2022, chicken prices once again soared from Rs450 to Rs470, but for a week one-kilogram chicken meat is being sold in the market at Rs550.

It seems that there is no government writ for chicken business tycoons who have been and given them free hand to loot innocent public with both hands.

All Pakistan Poultry Association (APPA) senior representatives said that ever-increasing taxes and prices of feed are major reasons for the hike in prices of chicken. Secondly, demand and supply were another reason behind the rising prices, they claimed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq told ‘The News’ that the local management has no control over fixing the prices of chicken. The chicken sellers are fixing prices of chicken on regular basis, he admitted.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life said that they phoned an assistant commissioner to ask him why shopkeepers fleecing consumers are not being arrested or fined to ensure the availability of all essential food items especially red and white meat at the official price list issued by the commissioner office, the official said “we have only two powers: either to impose fine or arrest the violator, but we can’t take action on public demand’.

In the state of helplessness, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have started the ‘Stop Eating Chicken’ campaign on social media and appealed to the people to stop eating chicken only for a week.