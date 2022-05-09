Day temperature to be 7-9°C above normal: Met Office

Islamabad : While issuing a heatwave alert for the current week, the weathermen have warned people in most parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, against stepping out in the daytime due to a temperature rise of 7-9 degrees Celsius than routine.

According to the Met Office, the country will be hit by severe heatwave conditions in the week starting today (Monday).

The high pressure set to grip the upper atmosphere will increase day temperatures gradually in most parts of the country.

"Day temperatures are likely to remain 7-9°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 6-8°C above normal in upper and central Sindh, central and south Punjab, and parts of Balochistan," the Met Office said in an alert.

About the possible impact of the heatwave, it warned that very hot and dry weather could cause stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables, and orchards, while high temperatures were likely to increase energy demand and the base flow in rivers during the week.

The Met Office advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly and said the people should avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. It advocated judicious use of water in 'all aspects of life'.