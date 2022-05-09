Positivity rate of COVID-19 on the rise in ICT

Islamabad : The positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in Islamabad Capital Territory has been registering a continuous increase for the last three weeks setting off alarm bells because the situation hints toward another spike in the number of cases.

The situation may get more alarming because the majority of people in the region have already stopped following standard operating procedures to avoid COVID-19 and one can hardly witness individuals wearing masks in markets or in other public places including offices.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Sunday that the positivity rate of COVID-19 is on a continuous rise as the weekly positivity rate of the infection was recorded as 0.88 per cent in the last one week, from May 2 to May 8 while in the previous week, from April 25 to May 1, it was 0.71 per cent in the federal capital.

In the last three weeks, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Islamabad has jumped to 0.88 per cent from the reading of 0.37 per cent recorded from April 11 to April 17 this year. From April 18 to April 24, the positivity rate of infection in ICT was 0.42 per cent.

It is also important to mention that as many as 85 new patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last three weeks while from the Rawalpindi district, only 26 individuals have tested positive for the infection in the last 21 days. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 0.11 per cent in the last two days.

Health experts say that a clear spike in the weekly positivity rate recorded in ICT may cause another wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

They believe that it is time to take serious measures to slow down the spread of the virus.