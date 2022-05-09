Beautification of Marir Hassan ordered

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi to uplift and beautify Marir Hassan Chowk area.

According to a spokesman, the DC along with Director General, PHA Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Marir Hassan Chowk here and directed them to beautify the area and make it an attractive point.

The DG PHA briefed the DC that the authorities concerned had been directed to make the city lush green and complete the ongoing beautification work as soon as possible. He said the officers were instructed to utilize all available resources to make the city more beautiful and lush green. Efforts were underway to provide the citizens with a clean environment, he added. — APP