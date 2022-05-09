SSC exams begin tomorrow

Rawalpindi: All arrangements have been finalized to start Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 which will commence in the Rawalpindi division on May 10 (Tuesday).

According to the spokesman for the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), as many as 117,796 students would appear in the exams which would start in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centres including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up beside 107 combined centres, he added.

He said, in case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board’s website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917, 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.