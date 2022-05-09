Eight arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws including drug peddlers and liquor sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 125 gram hashish, 16 liquor bottles and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition, the police spokesman said.

According to the details, SP city Kamran Aamir constituted a police team under the supervision of SDPO Bani Gala and headed by SHO Bani Gala along with other officials arrested four accused involved in selling liquor and possessing illegal weapons. The accused were identified as Muhammad Adnan, Temo Thias James, Babil Shehroon and Muhammad Ammad. Police recovered 07 bottles of liquor and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. The accused have previous criminal records also.

Likewise, a PS Ramna Police team arrested a drug peddler namely Sadiq and recovered 125 gram hashish from his possession. PS Margala police arrested an accused namely Danish Nadeem during snap checking and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, PS Secretariat and Karachi Company arrested two accused namely Nadeem and Asad Ameen and recovered 09 bottles of liquor from their possession. Various cases have been registered against the accused.