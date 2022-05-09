Eight arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws including drug peddlers and liquor sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 125 gram hashish, 16 liquor bottles and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition, the police spokesman said.
According to the details, SP city Kamran Aamir constituted a police team under the supervision of SDPO Bani Gala and headed by SHO Bani Gala along with other officials arrested four accused involved in selling liquor and possessing illegal weapons. The accused were identified as Muhammad Adnan, Temo Thias James, Babil Shehroon and Muhammad Ammad. Police recovered 07 bottles of liquor and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. The accused have previous criminal records also.
Likewise, a PS Ramna Police team arrested a drug peddler namely Sadiq and recovered 125 gram hashish from his possession. PS Margala police arrested an accused namely Danish Nadeem during snap checking and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.
Moreover, PS Secretariat and Karachi Company arrested two accused namely Nadeem and Asad Ameen and recovered 09 bottles of liquor from their possession. Various cases have been registered against the accused.
Islamabad : Two Museums administered by Lok Virsa including Pakistan National Heritage Museum and Pakistan National...
Rawalpindi : Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad said wrong parking of the vehicles is creating hurdles in the smooth...
Islamabad : As summer heat grips the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like the rest of the country, the sale of...
Islamabad : The residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have started ‘Stop Eating Chicken’ campaign due to the hike...
Islamabad : Health experts on Sunday advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the summer...
Islamabad : While issuing a heatwave alert for the current week, the weathermen have warned people in most parts of...
Comments