Khalistan flags hoisted at Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

SHIMLA: Khalistan flags were hoisted at the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday, the police were informed about the flags early Sunday morning.
Pro-Khalistan graffiti was also found on the walls of the assembly complex on the outskirts of Dharamshala. Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal confirmed the incident. He said the police were scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to nab the accused.
Some people had put up five to six Khalistan flags on the outer gate of the state legislative assembly at Tapivan and put “Khalistan Zindabad” graffiti on the wall. The flags and graffiti have been removed and the police have registered a case. The police said tourists from Punjab could have been involved in it.
A case is being registered on account of the speeches and Imran Khan will have to face a probe for his assertions
PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services, Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, said on Sunday that lack of...
NAB has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to oversee the CPEC projects being completed in Pakistan,...
In his first official visit, Bilawal would meet Blinken and other US officials
King Salman underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder in 2020
Comments