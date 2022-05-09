Khalistan flags hoisted at Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

SHIMLA: Khalistan flags were hoisted at the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday, the police were informed about the flags early Sunday morning.

Pro-Khalistan graffiti was also found on the walls of the assembly complex on the outskirts of Dharamshala. Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal confirmed the incident. He said the police were scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to nab the accused.

Some people had put up five to six Khalistan flags on the outer gate of the state legislative assembly at Tapivan and put “Khalistan Zindabad” graffiti on the wall. The flags and graffiti have been removed and the police have registered a case. The police said tourists from Punjab could have been involved in it.