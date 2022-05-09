Intolerant state

The Indian film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has received strong criticism from all over India for promoting Islamophobia. Many believe that the intentions of the movies were to humiliate Muslims. They also argue that the movie was factually incorrect as well.

India under Modi has become an authoritative region with no regard for minority communities. The hijab ban in Karnataka is the latest example of growing intolerance in India. Will the neighbouring country change its course?

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur Nathan Shah