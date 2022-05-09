Press freedom

This refers to the editorial, ‘Press under siege’ (May 3). It is terrible to see how the previous government had treated freedom of the press and the right to know. Over the years, Pakistan has seen its fair share of oppressive regimes, whose first order of business usually is to place curbs on journalists. It seems the PTI too was happy to follow the same playbook, albeit with far more zeal.

The only way to ensure a democracy remains vibrant and alive is to make sure that journalists can do their jobs without fear. The environment in which journalism has been forced to survive the past few years has been suffocating at best, and oppressive at worst. A journalist’s job should not be to worry constantly about a sitting government’s reaction to his/her work.

Babar Khan

Islamabad