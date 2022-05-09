Promoting tourism

The people of Pakistan want their country to become a most-favourite tourist destination. This cannot be achieved unless the government drafts a coherent tourism policy that has all stakeholders on board.
Countries that earn a good chunk of revenue from tourism have empowered its citizens and enabled them to earn income through this industry. Small-scale vendors, boutique hotel owners, and food businesses earn huge profits when tourists arrive in the city. We need to copy this model to turn Pakistan into a thriving tourist destination.
Uzma Mahmood
Rawalpindi
This refers to the editorial, ‘Kashmir and the BJP’ . The editorial is right in pointing out that the Indian...
The Indian film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has received strong criticism from all over India for promoting Islamophobia....
Imran Khan recently claimed that during his tenure, the real-estate sector was at its peak, allowing people to make...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Press under siege’ . It is terrible to see how the previous government had treated...
It is unfortunate that our society doesn’t pay attention to a person’s mental health. Many health experts have...
Why is the performance of Pakistan’s economy unsatisfactory? We kept hearing for years that corrupt political...
Comments