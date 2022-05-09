Promoting tourism

The people of Pakistan want their country to become a most-favourite tourist destination. This cannot be achieved unless the government drafts a coherent tourism policy that has all stakeholders on board.

Countries that earn a good chunk of revenue from tourism have empowered its citizens and enabled them to earn income through this industry. Small-scale vendors, boutique hotel owners, and food businesses earn huge profits when tourists arrive in the city. We need to copy this model to turn Pakistan into a thriving tourist destination.

Uzma Mahmood

Rawalpindi