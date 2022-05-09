Why is the performance of Pakistan’s economy unsatisfactory? We kept hearing for years that corrupt political parties were the reason for the country’s economic failures, but we did have an ‘honest’ man for over three and a half years and yet the economy hadn’t shown any improvements. One of the reasons for this slow economic growth is the people’s lack of interest in investments.

Pakistanis are hardworking, and most of them do multiple jobs to earn money and save for their future. But these savings are mostly done through unconventional methods. A majority of people don’t trust banks or government security schemes. As a result, the saved money remains idle and loses its value. The country’s finance team must make efforts to encourage people to invest their money in government schemes to grow their wealth. Politicians who have stashed their money abroad should trust their country’s institutions and must invest here to help the country overcome its economic crisis.

Aijaz Saleem

Karachi