Going digital

In April, the CEO of one of the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange platforms visited India to discuss the prospects of long-term investments there. In the same month, social media users criticized the country’s finance minister for his lack of knowledge about cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Our neighbouring country is years ahead than us on the economic front. Financial experts here are more focused on old economic models and have almost refused to explore the potential of new economic tools.

The popularity of cryptocurrencies is increasing rapidly. Recently, a luxury fashion brand announced to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment at its selected stores. If Pakistan fails to tap into this lucrative market, its economy will suffer huge losses. These digital currencies provide a safe way for people to grow their money. It is time our economic team paid serious attention to these relatively new entrants in the trading market.

Feisal Chaudhry

Lahore