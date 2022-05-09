PML (Q) leaders pray for King Salman

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have prayed for the recovery of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Sunday, the Muslim League leaders said that may Allah protect King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, and grant him speedy and complete recovery.