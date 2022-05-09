 
close
Monday May 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PML (Q) leaders pray for King Salman

By Our Correspondent
May 09, 2022

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have prayed for the recovery of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Sunday, the Muslim League leaders said that may Allah protect King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, and grant him speedy and complete recovery.

Comments