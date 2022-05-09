PMA, LGH condemn doctor’s murder

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore condemned the killing of a doctor of Lahore General Hospital and demanded the government to take stern action against the culprits for securing the doctor's community.

An emergent meeting of PMA Lahore office-bearers was held here on Sunday to condemn the murder of Dr Fayyaz Hussain Bhatti of Orthopedic Department of Lahore General Hospital. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore chaired the meeting while it was attended by Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Izhar Ahmad Chaudhry, Prof Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Ram Shehzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Ahmed Naeem, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain Aslam and Dr Salman Kazmi. The officials expressed sorrow and anguish over the killing of an innocent doctor and the government's apparently uncaring attitude towards the doctors security. Increasing incidents of such violence against the doctors have created a sense of insecurity among them, they lamented.

The meeting demanded of the Chief Minister and IG Punjab to take measures that the killers should be immediately arrested and punished and the community must be provided protection.

Meanwhile, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar, while condemning the murder of Dr Fayyaz Hussain has expressed deep sense of sorrow and demanded from IG Police Punjab to constitute a professional team consisting senior police officers to arrest the accused at earliest. He said that Dr Fayyaz Hussain working in Orthopedic Department, LGH and he murdered in his residence, Gulshan Ahbab Housing Society at the area of Kot Lakhpath Police Station.