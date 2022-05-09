CSA officers visit PSCA

LAHORE:Civil Services Academy (CSA) officers’ delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore on Sunday.

The delegation of CSA officers was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Operation Commander, while escorting the entourage, established the inevitability of such pervasive and omniscient policing enterprise as a valid remedy to modern-day security challenges.

The under-training officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challan System. They showed a keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.

The trainees were briefed in detail as to how intelligent traffic management systems work. They were further informed as to how the data can be used for accident analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.