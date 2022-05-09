Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Mother of Humankind’

LAHORE:While marking the International Mother’s Day, the Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA) and SAARC-ASEAN Postdoctoral Academia conjointly adopted a resolution on May 8, 2022 to posthumously proclaim two prestigious titles ‘Epitome of Motherhood’ and the ‘Mother of Humankind’ simultaneously, on Pakistan’s towering humanitarian Bilquis Bano Edhi to honour her paramount triumph against infanticide.

According to a press release, issued by the AOPDA Secretariat, it was the triumph of Bilquis Bano Edhi against infanticide that made her the mother of hundreds of thousands of unwanted children and the mother of the thrown-away, and took her to the status of the planetary mother.

“Neither it’s ordinary nor simply the extraordinary that a single person makes clear divides in the course of history. But now, in the case of infanticide, the future historian and the history itself has to be divided and demarcated into the two: Pre-Bilquis Edhi era, and

the Post-Bilquis Edhi era, and it’s a rare phenomenon - in fact very rare, even in the thick and thin of the centuries and millenniums…

Now the whole battlefield has to build its cuts and marks on the very foundations that have been laid by Ms Bilquis Bano -- the ‘protector mother’ of the unwanted babies,” reads the AOPDA resolution of the International Mother’s Day 2022.

The resolution was consented and duly ratified by post-doc academics under the patronage of Justice (retd) Dr SS Paru, the Chancellor Emeritus of AOPDA from Indonesia. It was moved and drafted by AOPDA PI Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi of Pakistan, who was the co-recipient of the Bidecadal Merit Award with Ms Bilquis Edhi.