Academic activities resume today

LAHORE:Academic activities will resume properly from May 9 as private educational institutions across the provincial metropolis will reopen after Eid holidays on Monday (today).
Unlike private educational institutions, public schools had reopened on May 06 but a thin attendance was recorded at almost all the schools on Friday and Saturday as most of the students at these schools did not turn up. On the other hand, almost all the private educational institutions of the provincial metropolis remained closed on Friday and Saturday and would now reopen on Monday (today).
