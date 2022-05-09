Governor expresses concern over water shortage

LAHORE:Severe canal water shortage has posed threat to standing crops in the province, prompting Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema to raise alarm over possible catastrophic impact on agriculture sector.

Cotton growers in South Punjab are facing difficulties due to unprecedented canal water scarcity, he said on Sunday. The resultant delay in cotton sowing will lead to decline in its production, economic loss to farmers and negative impact on national exchequer.

He also strongly criticised Punjab leadership for failure to take up the burning issue. 'The Sicilian Mafia occupying Punjab is unaware of these problems and has no solution,' he observed. Cotton growers in South Punjab are worried that water shortage will affect production.

Moreover, governor noted, if the standing maize crop does not get the last watering, the yield may be reduced by 4-5 maund per acre. Similarly, rice paddy nurseries cultivation will also start from mid-May and transplantation to the field will start from mid-June. This whole process is feared to be adversely affected due to water shortage.

He warned that if the water and electricity conditions are not improved then the coming days would be very difficult for the farmers and the whole country. Commenting on media reports regarding dearth of water in other provinces, he added, there is no one to stop water theft in Sindh, criticising provincial government for inaction.' The Sicilian mafia's nexus with Zardari is costing poor farmers dearly,' he maintained.