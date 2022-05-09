Doctor shot dead in his home

LAHORE:A doctor, posted at a government hospital, was shot dead in his house in Kot Lakhpat police area on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ahbab Colony where an orthopedic doctor identified as Fayyaz Hussain was shot dead by unknown persons. The victim’s wife and children had gone to Layyah to attend a wedding function. The accused had shot the victim ten times and later locked his body in a room at the upper portion of the house. The cause of the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. Man killed by relatives over minor issue: A 45-year-old man was killed by his two relatives in Manga Mandi area on Sunday.

The accused Anwar and Mazhar had an exchange of hot words with the victim Ashraf for making a new entrance in his house and severely manhandled him. As a result, his condition went critical. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he expired. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, two persons were shot and injured by two bike riders in Shera Kot over children’s dispute. The injured identified as Ameer Hamza and Irfan were admitted to a local hospital.

Over one lakh liter alcohol recovered: Tibba Sultanpur police arrested six men and recovered one lakh six thousand liters alcohol/spirit. Two containers and a car were also recovered from the accused. Police arrested container drivers Wilayat Khan, Niazullah and helper Irfanullah and three dealers Mazhar Hussain, M Arif and Mujahid who came to buy alcohol.

Man found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Mozang police on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, Harbanspura police arrested three persons for aerial firing at wedding party. The accused were identified as Hasnain Ali, Haider Ali and Akasha. Haier police arrested two men for snatching valuables from citizens. The accused were identified as Wasim Masih and Suleman.

240 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Responded to 1070 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The statistics showed that 240 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 269 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 94 Faisalabad in with 111 victims and at third Multan with 72 road accidents and 79 victims.

CCPO reprimands cops: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana held a meeting with Investigation Officers of the Lahore police and reprimanded several SDPOs for unsatisfactory performance in under investigation cases. CCPO took a detailed look at the overall performance of the circle officers this year. He expressed frustration over not completing the investigations in time and not catching the notorious criminals. He said that supervisory officers are responsible for both operations and investigations. CCPO said that District Public Prosecutor has assured full cooperation in completion of challans. He ordered to launch a crackdown against drug pushers, hooligans, gamblers, shooters and vehicles with blue lights and black tinted glasses.