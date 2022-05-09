CM orders solving farmers’ problems

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sunday took notice of problems being faced by cotton growers in southern Punjab with regard to timely sowing of the crop saying "farmers are our brothers and they will not be left alone".

According to official sources here, the CM directed the Punjab chief secretary to take measures to ensure timely cultivation of cotton and for overcoming water shortage problem. He said that an immediate meeting should be held with Agriculture and Irrigation secretaries so that steps could be taken for timely redress of the problems of farmers. Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz has said that thalassemia is fatal and a genetic disease and the patient not only himself but his family members also pass through painful phases during this disease. In his message on the World Thalassemia Day, he urged that a vigorous awareness campaign should be launched in order to prevent oneself from this fatal disease, adding that the disease will be significantly reduced by creating awareness among the masses to prevent themselves from thalassemia.

The chief minister vows to continue his struggle until ridding the country completely of thalassemia. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister visited Sundas Foundation on the World Thalassemia Day for the prevention of Thalassemia and inquired after children patients suffering from Thalassemia and Haemophilia diseases. The CM asked the name from children and asked for their wellbeing. He behaved kindly with the patient children and prayed for their early recovery. The children made selfies with the chief minister. One female child Zunaira sang a song about the greatness of a mother to the CM.

On the occasion, he said, “You have made me emotional by singing a song about the greatness of a mother”. He said that the Sundas Foundation is on the forefront to provide services to the distressed humanity, adding that selfless service to the grieved humanity is not less than a spiritual deed. He said that those distributing others grief are not only benefitting in the matter of religion but also in the world. MPAs Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Majid Zahoor, President Sundas Foundation Yaseen Khan, Secretary SH&ME, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, Hassan Nisar, Sohail Warraich, Dr Amjad Saqib, Raees Ansari, Arshad Ansari were also present on this occasion.

Moreover, Punjab CM, in his special message on Mother’s Day, has said that one single day could not be fixed to express love and gratitude for a great personality like a mother. He said that even every moment and 365 days of a year are less to express love for a mother.

Hamza Shahbaz remarked that a mother is an embodiment of love and care as well as a unique blessing of Allah Almighty. He said that he attained the position of chief minister due to prayers of his mother and met with her after a passage of three-and-a-half years in Qatar and spent time with her. He said that every mother is great and he salutes all mothers. The CM maintained that he also salutes mother of every martyr who sacrificed his precious life for the sake of his homeland and prays for the health and life of every mother.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM has taken a notice of the murder of a doctor in the area of Kot Lakhpat and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The chief minister ordered to arrest the accused involved in the murder at the earliest and directed to take further action after bringing the accused into the stern grip of law. CM also directed to provide justice to the heirs of the murdered doctor at any cost.