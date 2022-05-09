Hundreds rally in support of Tunisia’s Kais Saied

Tunis: Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday in a show of support for President Kais Saied and a series of extraordinary measures he took since last July that critics have slammed as a "coup".
The rallies come as Saied faces mounting criticism over his July 2021 power grab, in which he sacked the government and suspended parliament before moving on to rule by decree. Demonstrators gathered in the capital’s central Bourguiba Avenue -- the epicentre of vast protests that toppled former leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 -- in response to a call by a pro-Saied alliance.
