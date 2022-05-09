Care home fire kills four in Bulgaria

Sofia: A fire at a retirement home in eastern Bulgaria has killed four residents, police said Sunday, the latest blaze to strike a care home in the country.
An 88-year-old woman and three men aged 73-78 died in the overnight blaze in the city of Varna, regional police official Petya Kupova said. An 83-year-old woman was clinging on to life, Kupova said. Investigators have not ruled out arson by a resident suffering psychiatric problems at the home which lacks care staff, particularly at night.
Elad, Israel: Israeli security services on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of axing to death three Israelis...
Tunis: Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday in a show of support for President Kais Saied and a series of...
Athens: Greece’s coastguard on Sunday said it had rescued 106 migrants including many children from a half-sunken...
Seoul: South Korea’s hawkish new president will be sworn in on Tuesday, and he looks set to get tough with...
Juba: Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in...
Tehran: Tehran is "against" the war in Ukraine and hopes for a political solution to the conflict, Iran’s Foreign...
Comments