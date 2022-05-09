Care home fire kills four in Bulgaria

Sofia: A fire at a retirement home in eastern Bulgaria has killed four residents, police said Sunday, the latest blaze to strike a care home in the country.

An 88-year-old woman and three men aged 73-78 died in the overnight blaze in the city of Varna, regional police official Petya Kupova said. An 83-year-old woman was clinging on to life, Kupova said. Investigators have not ruled out arson by a resident suffering psychiatric problems at the home which lacks care staff, particularly at night.