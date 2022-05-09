Iran’s foreign minister says Tehran ‘against’ Ukraine war

Tehran: Tehran is "against" the war in Ukraine and hopes for a political solution to the conflict, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday during a visit by his Polish counterpart.

"We are against the war in Ukraine, just as we are against the war in Yemen, in Afghanistan, in Syria, in Iraq, or in any other part of the world," Amir-Abdollahian told a joint press conference in Tehran with Poland’s top diplomat Zbigniew Rau.

"We believe that the solution in Ukraine is political and that political negotiations between Russia and Ukraine must lead to an end to the war," he added. Rau began his visit on Saturday evening following an invitation from the Iranian authorities, the first such trip since 2014.