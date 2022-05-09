Thousands of security forces on alert ahead of Philippine polls

Manila: More than 60,000 security forces in the Philippines were on alert Sunday to safeguard ballots and polling stations on the eve of the presidential election, after police reported four people killed in an outbreak of violence.
Elections are a traditionally volatile time in a country with lax gun laws and a violent political culture, but the national police said this season has been comparatively peaceful. In one of the worst incidents, four people were killed Saturday in a gun battle between armed supporters of mayoral rivals in Magsingal town in the northern province of Ilocos Sur, said police spokesman Brigadier-General Roderick Alba. Another four were wounded.
Elad, Israel: Israeli security services on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of axing to death three Israelis...
Tunis: Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday in a show of support for President Kais Saied and a series of...
Athens: Greece’s coastguard on Sunday said it had rescued 106 migrants including many children from a half-sunken...
Seoul: South Korea’s hawkish new president will be sworn in on Tuesday, and he looks set to get tough with...
Juba: Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in...
Sofia: A fire at a retirement home in eastern Bulgaria has killed four residents, police said Sunday, the latest blaze...
Comments