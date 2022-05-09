Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain!

Zitlala, Mexico: Seeking to appease the god of storms and end a drought, men and women in tiger costumes whip each other mercilessly into submission in an ancient ritual in southern Mexico.

"They say it’s a drop of blood for a drop of rain," Karina Vicente says as she prepares to take part in the annual tradition for the first time. "I’m very excited but nervous," the 22-year-old psychology student tells AFP in the town of Zitlala in Guerrero, one of Mexico’s poorest and most violent states.

In the past, the 300-year-old indigenous ceremony to bring rain and plentiful harvests was only for men. But these days, women also want to help keep the three-century-old tradition alive, even if the lashes do hurt, Vicente says.