Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain!

Zitlala, Mexico: Seeking to appease the god of storms and end a drought, men and women in tiger costumes whip each other mercilessly into submission in an ancient ritual in southern Mexico.
"They say it’s a drop of blood for a drop of rain," Karina Vicente says as she prepares to take part in the annual tradition for the first time. "I’m very excited but nervous," the 22-year-old psychology student tells AFP in the town of Zitlala in Guerrero, one of Mexico’s poorest and most violent states.
In the past, the 300-year-old indigenous ceremony to bring rain and plentiful harvests was only for men. But these days, women also want to help keep the three-century-old tradition alive, even if the lashes do hurt, Vicente says.
Elad, Israel: Israeli security services on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of axing to death three Israelis...
Tunis: Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday in a show of support for President Kais Saied and a series of...
Athens: Greece’s coastguard on Sunday said it had rescued 106 migrants including many children from a half-sunken...
Seoul: South Korea’s hawkish new president will be sworn in on Tuesday, and he looks set to get tough with...
Juba: Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in...
Sofia: A fire at a retirement home in eastern Bulgaria has killed four residents, police said Sunday, the latest blaze...
Comments