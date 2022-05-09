Scholz’s party soundly beaten

Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD suffered a stinging defeat at regional elections on Sunday, with the opposition conservatives securing a thumping win in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein a week before a bigger test. The Social Democrats saw their vote share diminish to around 16 percent from 27.3 percent in the last election in 2017, exit polls by national broadcasters showed.
Elad, Israel: Israeli security services on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of axing to death three Israelis...
Tunis: Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday in a show of support for President Kais Saied and a series of...
Athens: Greece’s coastguard on Sunday said it had rescued 106 migrants including many children from a half-sunken...
Seoul: South Korea’s hawkish new president will be sworn in on Tuesday, and he looks set to get tough with...
Juba: Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in...
Sofia: A fire at a retirement home in eastern Bulgaria has killed four residents, police said Sunday, the latest blaze...
