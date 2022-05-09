 
close
Monday May 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Scholz’s party soundly beaten

By AFP
May 09, 2022

Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD suffered a stinging defeat at regional elections on Sunday, with the opposition conservatives securing a thumping win in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein a week before a bigger test. The Social Democrats saw their vote share diminish to around 16 percent from 27.3 percent in the last election in 2017, exit polls by national broadcasters showed.

Comments