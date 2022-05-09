44 migrants drown off Western Sahara

Rabat: At least 44 migrants drowned on Sunday when their boat capsized off the coast of the Western Sahara, migrant aid agency Caminando Fronteras said.

Twelve others survived the tragedy, which happened when the boat sunk off the coast of Cap Boujdour, the agency’s Helena Maleno tweeted. The survivors were arrested, Maleno wrote. The bodies of seven victims were brought back to shore but the others could not be retrieved, she added.