Northern Ireland in limbo after Sinn Fein triumphs

Belfast: Northern Ireland’s feuding leaders came under pressure on Sunday to unite in a new government after the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein secured an unprecedented election win.

Once the political wing of the paramilitary IRA, Sinn Fein won enough seats in the devolved legislature to nominate its Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill as first minister. The result from Thursday’s election for the Stormont assembly marked a potentially seismic shift, a century after Northern Ireland was carved out as a Protestant fiefdom under British rule.

O’Neill said the result "ushers in a new era" for the divided territory, and Sinn Fein said it wanted a referendum on reuniting Ireland within five years. But only the UK government can grant a referendum, and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis noted that a majority of voters overall still backed the constitutional status quo.

Ahead of convening party leaders for talks in Belfast on Monday, Lewis recognised nevertheless that Sinn Fein’s triumph was a "significant moment for Northern Ireland". "I think it is an important moment to show that everybody can work together, regardless of who is first and deputy first minister," he told BBC television.

"That’s what democracy is about," Lewis added, urging the leaders to "work with each other to find a way to come back into Stormont (and) form the executive". The Irish and US governments also urged Northern Ireland’s leaders to form a new power-sharing executive, under the terms of a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of bloodshed.