Woman’s parents reject in-laws’ claim she committed suicide

A woman allegedly committed suicide while consuming a toxic substance in the Mehmoodabad area of Karachi on Sunday. Police said the incident took place at a house located within the jurisdiction of the Mehmoodabad police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the woman was identified as 23-year-old Muniba, wife of Javed.

Police said the deceased woman’s in-laws in their initial statement said that she had ended her life by consuming some toxic substance. However, the deceased woman’s parents claimed that she could not have ended her life and was murdered. Investigations are under way to ascertain whether she committed suicide or was murdered.