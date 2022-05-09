Housing society allottees hold protest rally on Super Highway

The allottees of the Gulshan-e-Mehran Housing Society (GMHS) held a rally on Sunday to protest against the Cantonment Board Malir (CBM) for not implementing the categorical orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), and for denying the allottees construction rights on their properties despite the lapse of 50 years.

Gulshan-e-Mehran Action Committee Chairman Taufiquddin Siddiqui and the Jamaat-e-Islami’s airport district chief led the rally from the Super Highway to Tank Chowk via Jinnah Avenue. A large number of allottees with their families joined the protest.

One of the allottees of the society, Zeeshan Jafri, told The News that the GMHS falls under the CBM. He said the society was formed over 600 acres in 1970. He also said that in 2007 the cantonment authorities cancelled the society’s layout plan and denied the allottees their construction rights.

The allottees went into litigation, following which the SHC directed the CBM to reapprove the layout plan of the society. “Still the cantonment authorities are refraining to comply with the court’s orders,” said Jafri.

The owners of properties in Gulshan-e-Mehran have not been handed over the possession of their properties despite the lapse of 50 years. Siddiqui said that the second generation of the original allottees had grown up and yet they were denied rightful possession. “We have had enough, and now we’ll use all democratic means to take our right.”

He said that the owners are unable to build houses on their plots because the cantonment board is deterring approval of the construction maps. “The court should take suo motu action, make a contempt case against the cantonment board for not obeying the court’s orders.”

Gulshan-e-Mehran, Scheme 33, was established in 1970. Employees working at various government institutions were allotted plots, for which they had to make some payments. The rightful owners of the plots have been fighting for possession and construction on their plots for 50 years.

Another allottee, Hafiz Haroon Alam, said that he had been working in Saudi Arabia. “I came back to Pakistan in 2010 and invested my hard-earned money in Gulshan-e-Mehran. Like every person, I dreamed of my own home, but after the lapse of 13 years, I’m still unable to start construction on my property.”

Alam said that the court had ordered the cantonment board and the society management several times to approve the maps, but no action had been taken as yet.

“The society is receiving the applications, but maps are not being approved,” he pointed out. He said that the imperiousness of the institutions was sending a very bad message to overseas Pakistanis willing to invest in their country.

An allottee said that many provincial government employees had been given these properties. “We have long been fighting for our rights. We’ve been deprived of our properties and compelled to live in rented houses. Although the journey is tiring and humiliating, we won’t give up.”

The allottee added: “We have full faith in the justice system and the law of the country. We believe that the institutions of Pakistan will listen to our pleas and take immediate action to resolve this problem.”

According to the Gulshan-e-Mehran management, the entire land was registered in the name of the housing society, and the title documents were verified by the Sindh Board of Revenue in January 2020.

The society is spread over 600 acres of land, 128 acres of which in Sector 33 is under litigation, while the land mafia has also occupied certain pieces of land in the society. Around 70 per cent of the plots are on a 99-year lease. Several of the allottees have died since the 1970s, and their next generation has grown old, but the rightful owners continue to remain deprived of their properties.

The affected people have appealed to the army chief and the Military Lands & Cantonments director general to take notice of the injustice by the CBM. They also appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take action against the cantonment board not implementing several court orders.