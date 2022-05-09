Young diabetics at risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, says study

Most of the young people recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in Karachi had all of the classic risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, including obesity, smoking, hypertension (high blood pressure) and dyslipidemia (high cholesterol), according to an award-winning study presented at a scientific conference on Sunday.

Titled ‘Frequency of Cardiometabolic Risk Factors Among Young People with T2D at a Tertiary-Care Unit of Karachi’, the study was presented at the 3rd Annual Conference of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) by Dr Saima Askari, and it was awarded the first Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine Research Award (PSIMRA).

According to Dr Saima, assistant professor at the Baqai Institute of Diabetology & Endocrinology, people at the age of 30-35 years who were diagnosed with T2D also had poor glycaemic control, while they had family history of diabetes as well, making them more prone to developing cardiovascular diseases and having heart attacks or strokes at an early age.

The study says that over 77 per cent of the 5,336 people diagnosed with T2D in the 30-35 age group were obese, 11 per cent were smokers and over 31 per cent had hypertension. Interestingly, over 90 per cent of these newly diagnosed diabetics were married.

Another study by Dr Irum Aamer from Lahore’s King Edward Medical University that was awarded the PSIMRA Award at the conference said that more younger men than women were committing suicide in Punjab, while family disputes, domestic violence, relationship issues and financial instability were the most common factors behind increasing suicides.

The study says that chemical poisoning was the most common method for committing suicide, followed by strangulation and gunshots. It suggests far more research to prevent the growing incidence of suicides in young men in the largest province of the country.

Others who received the PSIMRA Award were Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Assistant Professor Medicine Dr Ainan Arshad in the Emerging Physicians category, and the Indus Hospital’s Dr Saima Kazmi, the Khyber Teaching Hospital’s (Peshawar) Dr Durkho Atif, the AKUH’s Dr Huzefa and the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s Dr Ramsha Habibullah in the Budding Physicians category.

Financially supported by the pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo, the awards were distributed by leading healthcare professionals, including Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan, the Health Services Academy’s (Islamabad) Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, PSIM President Prof Javed Akram and Prof Iqbal Afridi.

Prof Akram said on the occasion that the session and awards were very close to their hearts because the session encouraged hundreds of young researchers and medical professionals to conduct research and present them before hundreds of top healthcare professionals of the country.

“Despite being the third largest country in terms of population, Pakistan is nowhere on the landscape of medical research. We’re thankful to PharmEvo for their support and financing these awards, which are encouraging young researchers to come up with new and unique studies.”

PharmEvo Director Medical Affairs Dr Masood Jawaid said that over 122 studies were submitted for the PSIMRA, of which 20 were short-listed, and seven of those were selected for cash prizes in two categories.

“We’re struggling for the establishment of a healthy society in Pakistan, and this can’t be done without initiating our own research and studies. We’re providing research grants for young researchers, and in this regard, we from the platform of PharmEvo provide Rs300,000 for 18 months to young researchers.”

PSIM General Secretary Prof Dr Somia Iqtadar, Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences Editor-in-Chief Shaukat Jawaid, PSIM Senior Vice President Prof Aftab Mohsin and others also spoke at the event.