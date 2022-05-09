Three killed in road traffic accidents in city

Three people were killed in road traffic accidents in different parts of the city on Sunday. According to police sources, the accidents took place in the Korangi, Port Qasim and Khuda Ki Basti areas.

Police said that a passer-by was killed after a speeding vehicle hit him in the Korangi locality. Officials said his body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). They said he was identified as 30-year-old Faisal Nadeem, son of Abdur Rahman.

Police said the deceased resided in the same area, adding that he was crossing the road near his home when an unidentified vehicle ran him over. Officials said they registered a case and launched an investigation.

Similarly, another passer-by was killed after a speeding dumper hit him while he was crossing the road in the Port Qasim area, according to police. Officials said he was later identified as 30-year-old Asif Bhatti, adding that his body was taken to the JPMC.

They said the deceased was a resident of the same area, adding that a case was registered and an investigation launched. Moreover, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in the Khuda Ki Basti area within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the site and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, from where the body was moved to the morgue pending identification.