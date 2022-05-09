‘PTI’s federal government did not check corruption in Sindh because it was corrupt itself’

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday announced that it would hold a ‘historic’ women-only rally for Karachi’s rights on Sunday, May 15 at the Bagh-e-Jinnah ground.

“The problems of Karachi cannot be solved by any ethnic political party nor by any national party of origin outside Karachi,” said PSP chief and former Karachi mayor Syed Mustafa Kamal, addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat.

“Karachi will not be deceived by anyone. The problems of Karachi can only be solved by the national political party of Karachi, which is none other than the PSP,” he said. He added that the PSP would prove that Karachi's mandate was so powerful that it could solve the problems from Karachi to Kashmore, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

“Imran Khan's government came with a special support but his government proved to be so corrupt and incompetent that it embarrassed those who brought him to power to such extent that they had to salvage their tarnished honour by disassociating themselves with the PTI and ask it to take care of its own matters,” Kamal said.

He asserted that Pakistan was a security state which had neighbours that did not even tolerate its very existence. “The incompetent and corrupt federal government of the PTI, in order to sustain its government, gave a free hand to the corrupt and biased provincial government of the PPP in Sindh,” he said.

According to Kamal, former prime minister Imran Khan considered the people of Karachi senseless, and so he did nothing for the city during his four-year rule. “When he [Imran Khan] was in the government, he didn't even care about Karachi, but now as soon as his government was toppled, he reached Karachi to hold the first public rally,” the PSP chief said.

He added that whether it was the census or the quota system, injustice had been done to Karachi. He lamented that people of Karachi had to buy water worth billions of rupees. Instead of the problems of Karachi getting resolved under Imran Khan, they increased manifold, Kamal remarked. “Khan, who used to reach Lahore every Friday during his tenure, came to Karachi, the highest tax-paying city of Pakistan, only eight times in four years, but never stayed even for a single night. Maybe someone forbade him to spend night at the beach city.”

Kamal stated that whenever Khan came to Karachi as the prime minister, he made new announcements of development packages but not a single rupee was given to Karachi. “The PTI members from Karachi were paid Rs500 million each as a political bribe, but any project execution remained a distant thing. The Green Line bus project was almost completed during the Nawaz Sharif era, only buses were to be brought in to ply on road. While in power, the PTI could not hold a single corner meeting in Karachi,” the PSP chief said.

He maintained that people joined Khan's rallies not because of their love for him but because of their hatred for the PPP, PML-N and MQM. “Whatever Imran Khan boasted about before coming to power, he reversed all claims as he came to the government. Imran Khan claimed that he would end corruption in 90 days, while the ugly reality is that all the institutions became more corrupt and incompetent because the PTI’s federal government itself was corrupt.”

Kamal said that the PTI government's ministers did what the opposition was expected to do. “Former government ministers used to do everything that prevented Parliament from functioning.”

Criticising PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PSP chief said Bilawal used to say from the stage of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that he would bring revolution. “But the PPP has wreaked havoc in Sindh where Bilawal’s government has been ruling for the past 13 years. Sindh needs revolution against the PPP,” he said, adding that the performance of the PPP in Sindh was the reason the PSP did not become a part of the PDM.