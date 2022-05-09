KWSB told to install meters to ascertain water losses

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) to put in place an effective monitoring system at the main source of the bulk of its water supply and also at the trunk and distribution systems so that proper accounting of its service delivery system could be ensured.

“At present, the water board has hypothetical figures related to water being received at its bulk supply source to its distribution system,” the chief executive said during a meeting on the KWSB he chaired at the CM House on Sunday.

Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Shah informed the CM that the KWSB’s infrastructure started from the Keenjhar Lake to the Bulk Water Supply that included GK, K-II, K-III, the Dhabeji Pumping House, Pipri, bulk supply conduits and pipes taking water to reservoirs, and pumps, from where it went to the main water trunk and then it was being distributed through a system.

The CM asked the water board’s top officers if they had installed metres at the main water source (Keenjhar), the headworks at Gujjo, the pumping station at Dhabeji, the forebay, the filtration plants for K-I and K-II, or the COD for K-III.

The reply of the water board’s engineers was in the negative. On this the CM concluded that it meant that the figures of water being received and line losses or theft of water were hypothetical.

Shah directed the KWSB to start installing metres to gauge the water being drawn from the Keenjhar Lake up to its distribution system so that accurate figures could be obtained to calculate the water being received at the start of the system and losses in its supply lines.

He also directed the city’s water utility to prepare a town-wise water distribution plan keeping in view the population of the area. “If a town has more population, it should be given more water than the town having less population.” The CM said that a similar metering system should be established right from the Hub source up to its distribution system in District West.

Task force

The CM constituted a task force to conduct operations against illegal water connections, illegal hydrants, leakages and wastages in the water supply system of Karachi. The task force would start its operation within the next two days.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has been made the head of the task force. Its members include Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, the city police chief, CM’s Special Assistant on CM’s Inspection Team Waqar Mehdi, KWSB Vice Chairman Najmi Alam and the deputy commissioners of the areas where the operation would be conducted.

The task force would get the support of the police, the Rangers and anti-encroachment officials to achieve the task to eliminate illegal connections and hydrants, and repair the wastages in the water supply lines.

The CM also directed the KWSB to prepare a monitoring and data logging system. Mapping of areas based on existing water demand and supply may also be established with the help of the NED University of Engineering & Technology, he said.

He pointed out that alternative design for ample water supply for all the areas based on population demand using hydraulic modelling is the way forward to resolve the water issues of the city. He directed the KWSB to develop a GIS-based app for managing its water supply system.

Shah stressed the need for collecting observed supply data from the KWSB for bulk water supply and town-level distribution, as well as for mapping the command area of every single water table management.

He issued directives for acquiring maps for water supply systems for modelling, selection of relevant models for using observation data, using models for evaluation of the current situation of water supply, and identification of water-efficient, water-deficient and no water supply areas.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Sharjeel Memon, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Planning & Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, CM’s Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, former KWSB managing director Asadullah Khan and senior water board officials.

Emergency imposed

Taking serious notice of drinking water shortage in the tail-end districts of the right bank of the Indus River, the CM has directed the provincial irrigation department to immediately release water in the related systems so that people and their cattle could drink water.

The CM said that due to acute shortage of water in the river, its main canals and distributaries had dried up, due to which people, particularly those living on the tail end of the right bank, were running from pillar to post to fetch water.

Shah directed Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro to make necessary arrangements to release water in the distributaries of tail-end districts of Thatta, Sujawal Badin and other areas so that people and their cattle could drink water.

At the time of filing this news, the irrigation minister confirmed that he had released water in the areas of Thatta and Sujawal and the situation would further improve by Monday evening.