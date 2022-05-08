President summons NA session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly tomorrow (Monday).

The session was summoned under Article 54 of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister. It will be the first session of the National Assembly after the change of government and election of prime minister and the new speaker of the assembly.

The agenda of the session was not released on Saturday for Monday sitting of the National Assembly but it is expected that it would be issued by Sunday evening.