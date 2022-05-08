Kaghan valley road cleared of landslides

MANSEHRA: Kaghan Development Authority on Saturday cleared the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which was blocked following the landslides in Kaghan valley.

The landslides had blocked the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in Chapran area near Naran, the commercial hub of the Kaghan valley.

“We have been ensuring the smooth flow of the traffic on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road as the machinery has been put on standby at vulnerable areas in Kaghan valley,” Moazam Khan, the environmental inspector of KDA, told reporters.

He said that a sufficient amount of petrol and diesel was available at the filling stations and the overall situation on the ground was satisfactory.

Assistant Commissioner, Balakot, Saddam Hussain Memon also visited the Naran bazaar and checked the fares of jeeps taking tourists to Saiful Muluk lake and other mountainous parts in Kaghan valley and Shogran.

He also directed the hoteliers and eateries to ensure the reasonable prices of rooms and foods for the tourists