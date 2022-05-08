Minister asks officials to expedite work on projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on the ongoing projects of the department and ensure its trickle-down effect at the grassroots.

In a statement, he said: “Agriculture plays an important role in the development of the country’s economy and timely supply of water is essential for optimal growth of crops. Thus food security is associated with better irrigation.”

He said that efforts would be made to complete these projects keeping in view public interest.

He said the provincial government is taking practical steps to increase water resources and reserves in the province, with plans to build small dams across the province, including the merged districts.

The construction of these dams would raise the water level and there would be plenty of water available for drinking and irrigation, he added.

He directed the authorities concerned to monitor the development projects themselves and ensure timely completion and quality.