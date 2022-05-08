Thalassemia Day marked

PESHAWAR: Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital and Blood Services a ceremony in connection with World Thalassemia Day on Saturday.

A press release said that doctors, patients and their families, social workers and people belonging to other walks of life attended an awareness walk held to raise awareness regarding thalassemia disease and its coping measures.

On the occasion, the participants also cut a cake and distributed gifts among the thalassemia-affected children.

Founder of Hamza Foundation Ijaz Khan and doctors appealed to the chief minister and governor KP to implement the Thalassemia Prevention Bill and also called for thalassemia test before weddings for the eradication of the disease.