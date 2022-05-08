Prices of chicken go up in KP

PESHAWAR: The prices of chicken and other essentials jumped to a record high in the provincial capital on Saturday, creating concern among the already crippled consumers.

“It is unbelievable. The chicken is being sold for Rs331 per kilogram and almost Rs50 has been increased in the price of ghee,” said Sher Khan, a resident of Gulberg.

He added that the people had already faced problems and the previous government was ousted on the ground of poor governance and inflation. “But the situation has deteriorated since the taking over of this government,” he added.

Another resident of Gulberg, Fazl Maula, said the essentials were not available at the utility stores on subsidized rates. “No atta and sugar are available at the utility stores contrary to the claim of the federal government,” he went on to add.

Majid Khan of Swati Phattak demanded the federal government to ensure the availability of essentials at the utility stores. “There was no need to oust the PTI government if PMLN-led rulers can’t control the galloping inflation,” he added.

There were also reports of wheat shortage in various parts of the province but the provincial Food Department rebuffed such reports. The supply was discontinued due to the Eid holy days and there were no curbs on the part of the Punjab government.