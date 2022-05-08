54 shopkeepers arrested during Eid days

PESHAWAR: Officers of the district administration arrested 54 shopkeepers for profiteering during the Eidul Fitr days, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The arrested shopkeepers included butchers, fruit and vegetable sellers, grocers, bakers and others.

The officers of the district administration conducted raids on various shops on Pishtakhara Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, GT Road, University Road, Pajaggi Road and in localities of Customs Chowk, Gulbahar, Nauthia, Mathani, and Chamkani and also arrested 54 shopkeepers over profiteering and absence of official pricelists.

The statement from the deputy commissioner office stated that the commissioner Peshawar division was also monitoring the anti-profiteering operation.

The deputy commissioner has also directed all administrative officers for conducting regular visits to bazaars and implementation of the official pricelists in letter and spirit.

He has further directed legal proceedings against the violators.