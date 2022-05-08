Tanawal dwellers want KP CM to honour pledges

MANSEHRA: The people of Tanawal have demanded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to fulfill the commitments made with them before the local government elections in the district.

“I had quit the race for tehsil chairman’s slot on your commitments that Tanawal will be given the status of a tehsil but you have yet to honour your promise made with the locals,” Waheed Anjum, the former nazim Sawan Mera Union Council, told reporters in Pulrah on Saturday.

A group of locals led by Anjum said that a delegation of Tanawal had met with the chief minister in Peshawar in presence of former federal minister for Railways Azam Swati where he was asked to step down in support of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf tehsil chairman’s aspirant in Mansehra.

“I had quit the race in the large public interest on your demand and supported the PTI candidate,” he said.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as committed by the chief minister should give tehsil status to Tanawal and include it in its tourism development strategy.