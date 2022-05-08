Man kills wife, brother over property dispute

SUKKUR: A man shot his wife and brother dead on Saturday after accusing them of‘Karo Kari’ in village Ismail Jafferi near Lakhi in district Shikarpur.

Ghul Sheer Jafferi gunned down his wife Waderi and his younger brother Abdul Nabi accusing her of adultery in village Ismial Jafferi near Lakhi in district Shikarpur.

The police have arrested the accused, who confessed that he had shot dead his wife and younger brother on Saturday on the pretext of ‘Karo Kari’.

Sources said infact the accused had killed his younger brother over a property dispute after he demanded his share in the family property some ten days ago. Jafferi in order to silence him plotted ‘Karo Kari’ and gunned down both his brother and wife.